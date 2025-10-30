Hyundai India Q2 FY26 Profit Rises 14% YoY to ₹1,572 Crore; Exports and SUVs Drive Growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,572.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by strong export momentum, higher SUV sales, and effective cost optimization measures.

The company’s revenue rose modestly by 1.2% YoY to Rs 17,460.8 crore, while EBITDA jumped 10.1% YoY to Rs 2,428.9 crore. EBITDA margin improved by 113 basis points to 13.9%, reflecting a healthier product mix and operational efficiencies.

Hyundai’s domestic sales grew 5.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), aided by festive demand and the implementation of the GST 2.0 reforms. SUVs continued to dominate its portfolio, contributing a record 71.1% to total domestic sales during the quarter. The company also witnessed its highest-ever rural sales contribution at 23.6%.

Exports were another bright spot, registering a 21.5% YoY surge and accounting for 27% of Hyundai’s total sales volume — underscoring the company’s strong global footprint from its Indian operations.

For the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), HMIL reported revenue of Rs 33,873.7 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,941.5 crore.

Commenting on the results, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, said, “We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14% are a testament to our ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimization efforts.”

He added that the ongoing GST reforms have acted as a catalyst for growth, and the company aims to maintain its momentum through the rest of FY26 while exceeding export targets.