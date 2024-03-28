Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s kicks off third season of Art for Hope initiative

Advertisement

CSR and art: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the felicitation of 40 grantees from 20 regions across India, in the third edition of its flagship 'Art for Hope' initiative . Art for Hope focuses on nurturing and promoting India's rich traditional art, craft and culture, serving as a platform to showcase the remarkable talent of artists from across India. Art for Hope - Season 3is being held at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, between March 28-31, 2024. This four-day exhibition and workshop offers a platform for emerging artists, youth, women, communities and local talent, all supported by HMIFgrants.

Kumar Tuhin, Director General - Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Kamalini and Nalini Asthana, renowned Kathak artists and Padma Shri awardees, and Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., graced the occasion with their presence at the inaugural ceremony of Art for Hope – Season 3.

Advertisement

Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Art for Hope seeks to democratise access to art, providing a national platform for artists to showcase their talent and creativity. The initiative spans various artistic domains including visual art, digital art, performing art, traditional folk art, and cultural community art.

Speaking at the inaugural event of Art for Hope - Season 3, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai Motor India Foundation, under Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, has been working in varied sectors to create opportunities and livelihood for the underserved. With deep respect for art and artists, we connected with various communities and added art collectives to our repertoire in the first two editions of Art for Hope,”

Advertisement

“This year, we fortify our efforts and enhance our reach by including specially-abled artists, in our endeavour to enrich more lives,” he added. Keeping our eyes open for things anew, we appreciate inclusion and the myriad perspectives it brings forth. Artists present a glimpse of our world, things beyond we could see with our eyes, and it is this unique perspective and world-view that we truly admire at Hyundai.”

Launched in 2021, Art for Hope has reached every state in India and benefited over 100 artists. In the last three years, HMIF has consistently been dedicated to promoting art and culture, awarding 100 grants adding up to Rs. 1.05 crore, and an overall investment surpassing Rs. 5 crore. The initiatives have benefited over 11,000 artists and artisans across the country.

Advertisement