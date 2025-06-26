Hyundai Motor India Hits 52-Week High Before Slipping Into Red

Hyundai Motor India Limited's (HMIL) stock witnessed a sharp swing in today’s trading session, briefly hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,147.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) before losing steam and slipping into the red.

The share price of India's second largest carmaker opened on a firm note and climbed swiftly in early trade, fueled by sustained investor interest. However, the gains proved short-lived as selling pressure emerged, dragging the scrip down to Rs 2,095 at 11am , a decline of 1.41%% from Tuesday’s close. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 2,101 (at 12:02 pm), down by 1.13% from the previous day's close.

Hyundai Motor India is part of the NIFTY Next 50 and NIFTY 100 indices, making it a key counter for institutional and passive investors. Its inclusion in these indices often ensures steady inflows from index-tracking funds and ETFs.

Hyundai India's stock upturn

While there was no major company-specific announcement influencing Wednesday’s movement, various brokerage firms attribute the recent uptrend to Hyundai’s consistent performance in passenger vehicle sales and investor expectations surrounding its future electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India.

For instance, JM Financials gave a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of Rs. 2137. Furthermore, Motilal Oswal gave a revised target of Rs 2,137, reinforcing confidence in Hyundai’s long-term growth story.

Robust financials

Despite a slight decline in its Q4 net profit to Rs 1,614 crore—a 4% drop year-on-year—Hyundai’s overall financials remain solid. The South Korean carmaker maintains a healthy return on equity of over 25%, low leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio below 0.05, and robust export growth expectations for FY26, as stated by the company earlier.



The company had earlier stated that it will be able to offset a slowdown in domestic sales with higher exports, which are projected to grow between 7–8% this fiscal.

Hyundai Share Price History