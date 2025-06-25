Hyundai Motors India Share Price Jumps to All-Time High: Should You Buy Now?

Hyundia Motor India share price rose over 3% in today's trading session also touched a record high of Rs 2,144.90 on BSE,marking a significant milestone since its listing. The surge in share price is driven by upbeat sentiment from brokerages and growing investor confidence.



On BSE the stock opened at Rs 2079.90 and went a high of Rs 2145.00 and at the moment of writing this story the stock is trading at Rs 2124.90, 52.80 pts or (+2.55%) around 3:11 pm.

Hyundia Share Price Today

On NSE, similar trend is going, the automaker stock opened at Rs 2,079.90, went a high of Rs 2144.90 and and at the moment of writing this story the stock is trading at Rs 2124.90, 53.50 points or (+2.59%) around 3:15 pm.

What's driving the rally?

The latest trigger for the surge is on the back of numerous brokerage firms issuing 'Buy' recommendations on the stock, citing strong fundamentals, improving export momentum, and a robust long-term outlook.



For instance, JM Financials gave a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of Rs. 2137. Furthermore, Motilal Oswal gave a revised target of Rs 2,137, reinforcing confidence in Hyundai’s long-term growth story.



Stockbroking analysts, in its research report, highlighted Hyundai’s resilient export business, improving product mix, and efficiency-focused capital spending as key reasons to stay optimistic, despite near-term challenges in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

Robust financials buoying sales

Despite a minor dip in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,614 crore—a 4% drop year-on-year—Hyundai’s overall financials remain solid. The South Korean carmaker maintains a healthy return on equity of over 25%, low leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio below 0.05, and robust export growth expectations for FY26, stated the company earlier.



The company had earlier stated that it will be able to offset a slowdown in domestic sales with higher exports, which are projected to grow between 7–8% this fiscal.

Hyundai Motor India had also indicated that it is significantly increasing its focus on electric vehicles (EVs), aiming for a substantial portion of its sales to come from EVs by FY30.

Hyundia Share Price History

Over the last six months, the stock gained 20.38% on the BSE.