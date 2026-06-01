Hyundai Motor Shares Trade Flat Following Mobis Facility Fire In Tamil Nadu

The shares of Hyundai Motors India Ltd (HMIL) traded flat on Monday's trading session after the automotive major reported that a fire accident has occurred in one of its suppliers manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

At 11:23, the shares of Hyundai Motors were trading 0.05 % lower at Rs 1,923.10 per share.

The fire incident took place at a Mobis India Limited manufacturing facility at Irrungattukottai, Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 31.

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"This is to inform that a fire incident occurred at one of the manufacturing facilities of our supplier i.e. Mobis India Limited (“Mobis”) at Irrungattukottai, Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu in the late afternoon of May 31, 2026. No fatality has been reported," according to a NSE exchange filing.

The above facility of Mobis supplies audio components and few other automotive parts to HMIL.

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After the Morbis fire indicent, Hyundai Motors India Ltd (HMIL) said the incident is expected to create a temporary disruption to the company's production. However, it added that alternative sourcing and supply continuity measures are being looked at to reduce operational impact.

“The Company and Mobis teams are working closely to assess the situation and extent of damage to Mobis facility. This incident will result in temporary disruption to Company's production. However, alternative sourcing and supply continuity measures are being actively explored to minimize the operational impact. There is sufficient vehicle inventory in our dealer network to take care of the customer demand," the company informed the stock exchange bourses.