IndiGo Shares Surge 5% After Posting Over Rs 2k Crore Q4 Loss

IndiGo Share Price: The shares of India's ultra-low-cost airlines IndiGo, rose as much as 5.19% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 4,633.90 per share on Monday's trading session after the carrier posted its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

InterGlobe Aviation's stock opened at Rs 4,525 apiece as compared with the last close of Rs 4,405 apiece on Friday's last week.

IndiGo Q4 FY26 Results

The Gurgaon-headquartered airline IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 2,536 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, as against a net profit of Rs 3,067 crore in the same period last year. The passenger carrier's revenue from operations increased over 1% year-on-year to Rs 22,438 crore. IndiGo posted its earnings after market hours on Friday.

The airline noted that its capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), grew 3.4% to 43.6 billion despite disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Passenger traffic edged down 1.1% year-on-year (YoY) to 31.6 million, while the load factor declined by 1.7 percentage points to 85.8%.

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EBITDAR, excluding foreign exchange impact, stood at Rs 6,435 crore as compared to Rs 6,862 crore in the year-ago period, with the EBITDAR margin narrowing to 28.7% from 31%.

Yield decreased 2% YoY to ₹5.2, reflecting pressure on operating performance during the quarter.

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On a reported basis, EBITDAR dropped significantly to ₹2,228 crore from ₹6,948 crore a year earlier, while the corresponding margin contracted to 9.9% from 31.4%.