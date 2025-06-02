‘I Am Very Keen on Doing That’: Errol Musk Fascinated by India’s Ancient Heritage, Plans Visit to Ram Mandir

He spoke with visible fascination about the Vedas—ancient Hindu scriptures that he claimed date back as far as 14,000 years. | Image: AP

Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has expressed a deep admiration for India’s cultural and spiritual legacy, describing the country as the “cradle of civilisation” and voicing his desire to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“I am very keen on doing that [visiting the Ram Mandir]. I have a very humble appreciation of India's incredible history,” Musk said, in remarks shared by ANI and amplified on social media. He went on to add, “To my mind, the history of the world really probably comes back to India at some point.”

He spoke with visible fascination about the Vedas—ancient Hindu scriptures that he claimed date back as far as 14,000 years—and suggested that they contain references to early civilisations and even advanced technologies. “Some of the Vedas even talk about flying vehicles. I have those Vedas with me,” he said.

Musk revealed he has written a book that explores India’s diverse cultural tapestry, including stories related to Kashmir, Delhi, and other historic regions. “India is a fascinating place,” he added. “There’s no doubt about it—absolutely fascinating.”

The remarks have struck a chord with many Indians, coming at a time when the country is increasingly asserting its soft power on the global stage through culture, spirituality, and civilisational pride.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, inaugurated in January 2024, stands as a monumental symbol of that cultural resurgence. Built on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, the temple has attracted pilgrims from across the world and marked a historic moment in modern Indian religious and political life.