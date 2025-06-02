Who Is Errol Musk? From Engineer To Father Of A Tech Titan

Errol Musk, the father of the world's richest man, Elon Musk has arrived in India on Sunday and this is his first trip to the country.

Why Is Errol Musk Is Visiting India?

The South African engineer-turned-entrepreneur's unusual visit is attributed to key meetings related to India's green energy sector.

The 78-year-old entrepreneur was recently appointed to the Global Advisory Board of the NSE-listed Servotech Power Systems, which is a smallcap firm focusing on EV charging and solar solutions.

This week-long trip has garnered attention from not just businesses but also from the government circles and Errol Musk is likely to be touring Servotech's manufacturing unit, meet ministries, and engage with India's topmost technocrats.

But Who Is Errol Musk?

Errol Musk, is a South African businessman, who is also Elon Musk's father. He was born in 1946 and has five children.

Errol Musk was married to Maye Musk from 1970 to 1979 and he describes his relationship with Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur and billionaire as 'complex'.

Additionally, he also hold a degree in engineering and has a background in electromechanics and expertise in energy projects in South Africa.

Further, he also has experience in infrastructure, automotive retail and mining.

He has also led major infrastructure and property projects and serving on Pretoria’s City Council in South Africa in the past. At the time of this event, he was also serving as a member of the former South African political party, Progressive Federal Party.

Servotech Appoints Errol Musk In Global Advisory Board

On May 5, 2025, Servotech had announced the appointment of Errol Musk to the Global Advisory Board of the company.

In this role, Musk will tour the firm's manufacturing units in India, join roundtable sessions with government and investors, among other things.