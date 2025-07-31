'I Don’t Care What India Does with Russia...': Trump Warns Medvedev, Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a stinging rebuke of India’s ties with Russia while directly warning former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to "watch his words." The remarks came as Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports, citing high tariffs, trade deficits, and India’s energy and defence ties with Moscow.

In a sharply worded post on Truth (Trump's social media platform), he declared, “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together.”

"Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former president of Russia, who thinks he's still president, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" he added.

Clash with Medvedev Over ‘Ultimatum’

Trump’s remarks followed a pointed warning from Medvedev, who accused the US president of provoking Moscow with his rhetoric. On X, Medvedev wrote, “Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump fired back with his scathing statement, branding Medvedev a “failed former president” and warning him against entering “very dangerous territory.”

Trump Slaps Tariffs on India

On Thursday, Trump announced that India would face a 25% tariff plus additional penalties starting August 1.

In a Truth Social post, he said, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.”

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE—ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!” he further added.

The United States currently runs a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India, making it its fifth-largest deficit.

India’s Official Response

India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry responded cautiously, saying it had “taken note” of Trump’s remarks and was studying their implications.

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," the ministry said in a statement.

It added, “The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs. The government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK.”

Energy, Defence and Trade Tensions

Trump’s criticism highlighted US concerns over India’s continuing purchase of Russian oil—35% of India’s total imports in H1 2025—and its status as Russia’s largest arms buyer.

Meanwhile, the stalled India-US trade talks have been hampered by American demands to open up agriculture and dairy sectors, allow remanufactured goods, accept genetically modified (GM) feed, and adopt US digital trade rules—issues India has resisted to protect domestic livelihoods.