“I Don’t Rely on AI!” — Job Seeker’s Savage Interview Reply Leaves Internet Stunned

A tweet by a job seeker who turned a potentially tricky interview moment into a bold statement about self-reliance is now going viral — and it’s fuelling a lively conversation around how AI is reshaping job interviews.

Twitter user member with the account name 'b' shared his experience after being asked the interview question: “Why do you think you stand out?”.

Despite being underqualified for the role, b responded vehemently, “I earned my degree before any AI existed, which means I don’t depend on it and I believe you’ll find most of your other candidates do.”

His response turned out to be productive to him as he was followed up by the recruiter.

Replying to his tweet, he said, “Very funny to watch the face of a recruiter who knows i am right. he challenged me on it and i said whatever they have (chat gpt answers) i can also get but the opposite isn’t true. He laughed and took notes, i got the call to come back next week.”

The post became viral, with many users praising the confidence and pointing to a growing debate around overreliance on AI tools like ChatGPT, résumé builders, and automated coding assistants.

For instance, a user by the name of TimTri replied on the same post, stating, “We’re in similar fields, it’s the same for me. Talked to some young bank employees recently, and it’s shocking how much they depend on AI. Even small press releases that only go out to local newspapers are completely AI-generated. Lots of chances for people like us to stand out.

However, another user, by the name of Milly, gave a contrasting note, stating, “Anti AI sentiment is so dumb. Might as well invest in film photography during the rise of digital cameras or be a VCR salesman in the streaming era. All this tells me is you don't know how to use an important tool that's becoming more intertwined in work tasks by the day. RIP to all the old typewriter writers who bragged about not using computers. The mathematicians who bragged about not being dependant on calculators. The horseback mail delivery guys who claimed to be unspoiled by cars Etc. etc etc. You'd think we as a species would have learned by now but clearly not