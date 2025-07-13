'I Have Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Income And 7 Rental Properties'—Delhi Man Fired From Job Shares His Financial Dilemma

A 36-year-old man from Delhi has shared how he was recently fired from his job and is now thinking about whether he should ever work again. | Image: Freepik

A Reddit user recently shared a candid post about being fired from his job—and why he feels both anxious and relieved. The 36-year-old, who lives in North Delhi with his wife, young daughter, mother, and another baby on the way, laid out his detailed financial situation to see if he could manage without ever going back to work.

“Guys, today I was fired from my job, but I am not completely broke, I don’t want to do another job anymore…” he began, explaining that the stress of the job had become so severe he had nightmares.

Despite losing his main employment income, the man has multiple income streams. He owns seven rental properties generating Rs 1,20,000 per month, plus dividends worth Rs 40–45,000, and bank interest around Rs 6,000 monthly. This totals about Rs 1.5–1.6 lakh a month. Compared to monthly expenses of Rs 85,000–90,000, this cash flow is more than sufficient, at least for now.

He wrote, “Performing assets are generating decent incomes, but there’s a catch. I have bought 3 under-construction properties worth Rs 1.5 crores… I have already paid 45%… Rs 80 lakh payments are still going to go in the next 2–3 years.”

The concern is valid: while he has Rs 65–70 lakh in cash reserves, a large chunk will go towards those property payments. He also plans to keep Rs 15–20 lakh set aside for medical emergencies, and has budgeted for hospital expenses for the new baby.

One of the most striking parts of his post is the balance between fear and relief: “On the first hand, my wife is relieved that I will be there for her all the time… on the other hand, my head keeps knocking and asking if I have enough.”

His mother has been supportive, telling him, “Jo hua acche k liye hua.” While considering future adjustments, like enrolling his children in more affordable schools or reducing travel spending, he is also clear that he doesn’t plan to invest his cash right now because he wants complete liquidity.

In his words, “I am both worried and calm at the same time… I can’t be more excited thinking about it, but again, I am just running through my expenses, assets, etc., continuously.”

What Others Can Learn

This story is a good reminder of a few financial lessons:

Multiple income streams offer security. Because he built up rental and investment income, he isn’t reliant on one paycheck.

Large future liabilities must be planned carefully. Even with strong cash flow, long-term property payments can create pressure.

Emergency funds bring peace of mind. Keeping Rs 15–20 lakh for health costs is a smart safety net, especially with a growing family.

Lifestyle choices can be adjusted. He is considering cutting travel and rethinking school fees if needed.