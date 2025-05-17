'I Stopped That... Nuclear War' - Donald Trump Claims He Averted India-Pak Nuclear War; Hints At Trade Deal With India

US President Donald Trump revealed in a recent interview that he personally intervened to defuse a potentially catastrophic conflict between India and Pakistan. | Image: POTUS

US President Donald Trump revealed in a recent interview with Fox News that he had intervened to defuse a potentially catastrophic conflict between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump characterised the situation as dangerously close to escalation and credited his diplomacy and trade strategy for pulling both nations back from the brink.

On asking by the interviewer, "You picked up the phone and called two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, and got them to step back from the brink. That was a success as you got on the plane heading over here."

Trump responded, "A bigger success than I will ever be credited for. Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not like a little bit. And they were angry. And the next phase was probably… it was tit-for-tat. It was getting deeper and more. I mean, more missiles."

He went on to suggest that the conflict was escalating toward a nuclear confrontation, “To a point where the next ones are going to be, you know what-the ‘N’ word. Do you know what the N word is, right?”

When the interviewer clarified, "Nuclear," Trump continued, “Yeah… That’s the worst thing that can happen. I think they were very close. The hatred was great."

According to Trump, his solution wasn’t military might—it was trade. He revealed that he used the promise of enhanced trade relationships to ease tensions between the two countries.

"I said, we’re going to talk about trade. We’re going to do a lot of trade. Don’t forget, Iran wants to make a deal with us. Badly. But when you look at India… I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace."

Donald Trump On Pakistan

Trump also praised Pakistan, noting that he had productive conversations with its leadership, "Great conversations with Pakistan… because it does take two to tango. With India, I felt very certain. I also talked about trade with Pakistan. Oh, they would love to trade. They are brilliant people. They make incredible products. And we don’t do much trading with them."

He concluded by asserting that his efforts effectively stopped what could have been a nuclear conflict: “I stopped that war. That was going to be a nuclear war, I think, or close. Very close.” “And now everyone is happy.”

Donald Trump On Trade Deal With India

He highlighted how both India and Pakistan were receptive to increased trade ties with the United States, "In the case of India, they are one of the highest taxed or tariffed nations in the world. They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they are willing to cut 100 per cent of their tariffs for the United States?"

When asked if that trade deal was imminent, Trump answered, “Yeah. That will come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us.”

India-US Trade Talks Underway

India and the US are currently holding talks to firm up a trade deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington to assess the progress of negotiations for the proposed trade agreement.

He is expected to hold talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

To boost bilateral trade, India is seeking duty concessions for labour-intensive sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oil seeds, grapes, and bananas in the proposed pact.