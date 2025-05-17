Trump Plans to Uproot 1.9 Million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya: Report

A report suggested that the US government is exploring plans to relocate 1.9 millions Palestinians from Gaza to Libya.The proposal was discussed in the wake of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

As per the report, the idea involved moving displaced Palestinians to Libya in exchange for unfreezing billions of dollars in Libyan assets that have remained frozen for over a decade. In return, Libya would temporarily host Gaza civilians affected by the war. US officials are said to have held initial talks with Libyan authorities, but no final agreement was reached.

However, a US official denied the report, calling it "untrue" and "illogical," saying that the current situation in Gaza makes such a plan impossible.

A senior Hamas leader, Basem Naim, also said he had not heard of such discussions, adding that Palestinians are deeply connected to their homeland and ready to fight for it.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said he would prefer to relocate Palestinians within the Middle East, not in Europe. He claimed Gaza is a “nasty place” with constant conflict, saying, “It should become a free zone… they have Hamas every 10 years… people are being killed all over.”