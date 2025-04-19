ICICI Bank Dividend 2025: Private Lender Announces Rs 11 Cash Reward – Check Payout Date

The board of directors of ICICI Bank held its Meeting today and announced the dividend along with financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The ICICI Bank also announced the dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each. The bank had announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share in the preceding fiscal year, demonstrating a progressive approach to shareholder returns.

“In addition to the above, in terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs 11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid after the same is approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank,” as per exchange filing.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results Highlights

The bank’s net profit for the year is Rs 12,629.58 crore, reflecting a 17.9% increase from Rs 10,707.53 crore last year. Net Interest Income (NII) also grew by 11.8%, reaching Rs 42,430.80 crore, compared to Rs 37,948.36 crore in the previous year.

The bank’s total deposits grew by 14% year-on-year, reaching Rs 16.10 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, average deposits for Q4FY25 increased by 11.4% to Rs 14.86 lakh crore. The average CASA (current and savings account) ratio for the quarter was 38.4%.

As of April 19, 2025, ICICI Bank Ltd.'s share price on the NSE opened at Rs 1,406.70 and was trading at Rs 1,397.00 by 4:31 PM IST, down approximately 0.69% from the previous close of Rs 1,406.70, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 991,364 crore.