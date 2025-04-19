ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2025: Net Profit Up By 18%, NII Grows 12%, Announces Rs 11 Dividend Per Share - Check Earning Details

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: ICICI Bank has reported a solid performance in its Q4 results. The bank’s net profit for the year is Rs 12,629.58 crore, reflecting a 17.9% increase from Rs 10,707.53 crore last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) also grew by 11.8%, reaching Rs 42,430.80 crore, compared to Rs 37,948.36 crore in the previous year.

The bank has announced an annual renewal of its fundraising limits, which include issuing debt securities like non-convertible debentures in the domestic market up to Rs 250 billion, and bonds or certificates of deposits in overseas markets up to USD 1.5 billion for one year.

ICICI Bank Dividend 2025

Additionally, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share, subject to necessary approvals.

ICICI Bank Q4 FY25 Highlights

In terms of its net interest margin (NIM), the bank reported a figure of 4.41% for Q4FY25, up from 4.25% in Q3FY25 and 4.40% in Q4FY24. For the full year FY25, the NIM stood at 4.32%, indicating a stable performance.

The bank’s total deposits grew by 14% year-on-year, reaching Rs 16.10 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, average deposits for Q4FY25 increased by 11.4% to Rs 14.86 lakh crore. The average CASA (current and savings account) ratio for the quarter was 38.4%.

ICICI Bank has reported strong performance for the financial year 2025. The bank’s profit after tax (PAT) grew by 15.5% year-on-year, reaching Rs 47,227 crore.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Lending Portfolio

On the lending front, ICICI Bank’s domestic loan portfolio expanded by 13.9% year-on-year to nearly Rs 13.11 lakh crore. The retail loan portfolio grew by 8.9% compared to last year and 2% from the previous quarter, making up 52.4% of the total loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025.

The bank’s provisions (excluding tax provisions) for Q4FY25 were Rs 891 crore, up from Rs 718 crore in Q4FY24 but lower than Rs 1,227 crore in Q3FY25.

In terms of asset quality, the bank’s net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 0.39%, down from 0.42% in the previous quarter. The gross NPA ratio also improved to 1.67% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.96% in December 2024.