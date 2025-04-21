Shares of ICICI Bank surged over 2% on Monday morning, touching a fresh 52-week high after the bank posted strong financial results for the March quarter (Q4 FY25). | Image: ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Share Price Today: Shares of ICICI Bank surged over 2% on Monday morning, touching a fresh 52-week high after the bank posted strong financial results for the March quarter (Q4 FY25). The stock rose 2.15% to Rs 1,437 on the BSE and 2.08% to Rs 1,436 on the NSE, marking its highest level in the past year.

The broader equity markets were also buoyant, with the BSE Sensex jumping 521.04 points to 79,074.24 and the NSE Nifty climbing 200 points to 24,051.05 in morning trade. Nifty bank, which tracks the top 12 bank stocks, was trading 2% higher.

ICICI Bank Q4 Highlights

The rally followed the announcement of the bank’s Q4 results on Saturday, where ICICI Bank reported a 15.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,502 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 18% to Rs 12,630 crore, compared to Rs 10,708 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s core performance remained robust. Net interest income (NII), a key indicator of lending profitability, grew by 11% to Rs 21,193 crore from Rs 19,093 crore a year ago. Non-interest income, excluding treasury operations, rose 18.4% to Rs 7,021 crore.

Asset quality also improved, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 1.67% as of March 2025, down from 1.96% in December 2024. This indicates better credit management and reduced stress on the bank’s loan portfolio.

ICICI Bank Dividend

The ICICI Bank also announced the dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each. The bank had announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share in the preceding fiscal year, demonstrating a progressive approach to shareholder returns.

ICICI Bank Share Price Target 2025

Following the strong quarterly performance, several brokerages revised their target prices for ICICI Bank upward. Jefferies raised its target to Rs 1,710 (from Rs 1,575), Nomura set a new target of Rs 1,700, and CLSA also increased its target to Rs 1,700 while maintaining an "Accumulate" rating.

Other firms, including Nuvama, Macquarie, and Bernstein, set targets of Rs 1,630, Rs 1,670, and Rs 1,440, respectively, with positive recommendations such as “Buy” or “Outperform.”