ICICI Pru Life Insurance Q1 Profit Surges 28% YoY To Rs 386 Cr

Insurance mammoth ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday, July 15, posted a 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its standalone profit to Rs 386 crore for the quarter ended June in the current year (Q1FY27).

According to the Mumbai-headquartered company, the annual rise in its profit to higher shareholders' income, improved surplus generation in policyholders’ in-force book, juxtaposed with lower strain from fresh business.

Top Takeaways From ICICI Pru Life Insurance Q1 Earnings

ICICI Prudential Life's value of new business (VNB) saw an impressive 24.9% YoY rise to Rs 571 crore, while VNB margin increased by 220 bps YoY to 26.7% for Q1FY27.

Total premium during the quarter clocked a 14.5% YoY growth to Rs 10,251 crore, while premium for new business saw a healthy 21.3% YoY rise to Rs 4,866 crore.

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Net premium, which is gross premium minus reinsurance premium, increased by 14.7% to Rs 9,749 crore in Q1FY27.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's assets under management (AUM) increased by 2.9% YoY to stand at Rs 3.34 lakh crore by the end of the June quarter of FY27.

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ICICI Prudential Life's annualised premium equivalent (APE), which measures new business sales in the life insurance industry, grew by 14.6% YoY to Rs 21.36 in Q1FY27. Within that, savings APE stood at Rs 1,540 crore and overall protection APE stood at Rs 596 crore.

The overall protection APE jumped 45.7% YoY, while retail protection APE grew by 60.4% YoY. This marks the third consecutive quarter of robust retail protection year-on-year growth exceeding 40%, following the GST reforms, said the company.