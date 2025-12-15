ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 2: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Key Details

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has launched its initial public offering, seeking to collect Rs 10,602.65 crores via a complete offer for sale involving 4.90 crore shares.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO key dates

Bidding for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO started on December 12, 2025 and is scheduled to end on December 16, 2025. Finalisation of share allotment is anticipated on December 17, 2025, with the stock set to debut on the BSE and NSE around December 19, 2025.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band and lot size

The price band for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share. Applications must be in lots of 6 shares. Retail investors need at least Rs 12,990 for the minimum bid at the top end of the band.

For small non-institutional investors, the requirement is 16 lots, totaling Rs 207,840, while big non-institutional investors must apply for 77 lots, amounting to Rs 1,000,230.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Registrar

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book building process, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. handles the registration duties for the offering.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Today

According to market tracking websites, the grey market premium for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO at Rs 265 as of December 15, 2025, 11:34 AM. Based on the upper price limit of Rs 2,165, this suggests a potential listing value of Rs 2,445 per share, representing an approximate 12.24 per cent increase.

About ICICI Prudential AMC

Established in 1993, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company operates as a fund manager focused on prioritising risk control while pursuing sustained returns for clients. The firm reported quarterly average assets under management of Rs 10,147.6 billion as of September 30, 2025. It provides services such as portfolio management, alternative investments and international advisory.

The company oversees the most schemes in the sector, totaling 143 as of the same date, including 44 in equity and related categories, 20 debt options, 61 passive funds, 15 fund-of-funds, plus single schemes for liquid, overnight and arbitrage strategies. Its reach extends nationwide through 272 branches in 23 states and four union territories.