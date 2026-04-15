ICICI Pru Life Share Price Surge: Stock Gains 3% as Investors Cheer Q4 Earnings Momentum
ICICI Pru Life shares surged 3.32% to ₹564.65 on Wednesday morning, hitting an intraday high of ₹584.75. The rally is fueled by strong Q4 earnings momentum and expanding VNB margins. The stock opened significantly higher at ₹578, reflecting robust investor confidence in the insurer’s growth path.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company traded with significant gains on Wednesday morning, outperforming the broader financial sector. The stock witnessed strong buying interest from the opening bell as investors reacted to the company's full-year earnings trajectory and improved margin profile for the fiscal year ended March 2026.
As of 11:37 AM IST, the stock was trading at ₹564.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up ₹18.15 or 3.32% from its previous close of ₹546.50. The counter saw high volatility in early trade, opening at a high of ₹578.00 and hitting an intra-day peak of ₹584.75 before paring some gains.
Earnings Momentum
The surge in share price follows market optimism surrounding the private insurer’s shift toward a more profitable product mix.
VNB Margin Expansion: The company has pivoted toward non-participating and protection products, boosting its Value of New Business (VNB) margins.
Advertisement
Resilient APE Growth: Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) has shown recovery, driven by strong bancassurance partnerships and direct digital sales.
Operational Efficiency: A controlled expense ratio despite rising competition in the term insurance space has bolstered the bottom line.
Advertisement
The stock has decisively broken above its 50-day moving average of ₹552. With the current momentum, the stock faces its next major resistance at ₹590. On the downside, the morning's low of ₹562.60 is expected to act as immediate support for the remainder of the trading session.