Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company traded with significant gains on Wednesday morning, outperforming the broader financial sector. The stock witnessed strong buying interest from the opening bell as investors reacted to the company's full-year earnings trajectory and improved margin profile for the fiscal year ended March 2026.

As of 11:37 AM IST, the stock was trading at ₹564.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up ₹18.15 or 3.32% from its previous close of ₹546.50. The counter saw high volatility in early trade, opening at a high of ₹578.00 and hitting an intra-day peak of ₹584.75 before paring some gains.

Earnings Momentum

The surge in share price follows market optimism surrounding the private insurer’s shift toward a more profitable product mix.

VNB Margin Expansion: The company has pivoted toward non-participating and protection products, boosting its Value of New Business (VNB) margins.

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Resilient APE Growth: Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) has shown recovery, driven by strong bancassurance partnerships and direct digital sales.

Operational Efficiency: A controlled expense ratio despite rising competition in the term insurance space has bolstered the bottom line.

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