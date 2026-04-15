Nashik TCS Case Exclusive: Victim Alleges Gang Rape at Resort; Total FIRs Rise to 14 Amid Probe

The Special Investigation Team probe into the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has uncovered harrowing new allegations of aggravated sexual assault. In a major development on Wednesday, three additional victims have come forward to register official complaints, bringing the total number of FIRs in the case to 14.

These new filings follow a sustained period of professional counselling conducted by the Nashik Police and the SIT. Authorities indicated that several women were initially hesitant to initiate legal action due to the sensitive nature of the crimes and fear of professional repercussions. After receiving psychological support and assurances of safety, these victims are now ready to file a case.

Resort Gang Rape

One of the new complainants has detailed an account of gang rape involving three accused individuals. The victim stated she was frequently taken to a resort located on the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road, where the assaults allegedly took place.

The Nashik Police have moved to secure technical evidence in response to this testimony. They have seized CCTV footage from the resort to verify the presence of the accused and the victim on the dates cited in the complaint. This footage is currently undergoing forensic analysis to corroborate the victim's statement and establish a clear timeline for the prosecution.

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SIT Probe

The legal matter at the 147-employee facility surfaced in late March following allegations of a toxic workplace environment, along with sexual harassment and religious coercion. To date, seven individuals have been arrested, including senior team leaders and an HR manager. The SIT is currently investigating whether internal reporting mechanisms were deliberately bypassed or suppressed over four years.

There are also allegations of forceful religious conversion, with victims claiming they were pressured to adopt certain religious practices. They were also faced with professional sabotage for not doing so. TCS has suspended all employees named in the investigation and initiated a high-level internal probe, while the Nashik Police continue to examine digital records and internal communications to identify further systemic failures.