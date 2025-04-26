sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 26th 2025, 19:04 IST

IDFC First Bank Dividend 2025: Private Lender Announces dividend in Q4 Results 2025 - Check Amount

IDFC First Bank Dividend: IDFC First Bank announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Reported by: Musharrat Shahin
IDFC first Bank dividend
IDFC first Bank dividend | Image: Shutterstock

IDFC First Bank Dividend: IDFC First Bank's Board of Directors of the Bank held its meeting held today and announced the dividend along with Q4 Results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

IDFC First Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a reputation for robust growth in retail banking and digital offerings. It provides a variety of financial products such as loans, savings accounts, and investment services to serve a wide customer base.

IDFC First Bank: Dividend

IDFC First Bank announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 for the Financial Year 2024-25. 

“recommended dividend of ₹ 0.25/- (2.50% of face value) per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required” as per exchange filing.

IDFC First Bank: Q4 Results

IDFC First Bank has announced its fourth-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2023–24, reporting a 10% decline in net profit to ₹724 crore, down from ₹803 crore in the same quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to a significant increase in provisions and contingencies, which rose by 50% to ₹722 crore compared to ₹482 crore in Q4 FY23.

IDFC First Bank: Dividend History

IDFC First Bank announced dividends three times since its inception. The bank gave a last dividend of ₹0.25 per share (2.5%) in 2016, and then ₹0.75 per share (7.5%) both in 2017 and 2018. Yet, for the financial year 2023-24, the bank did not announce a dividend, stating that it had to enhance provisioning and beef up capital reserves. This move is an indication of caution given the bank's continuing emphasis on financial solidity.

