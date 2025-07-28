IEX Stock Price: Indian Energy Exchange Shares Crashed 8% After Market Coupling Update

IEX Share Price: The shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declined as much as 8 per cent to Rs 134.60 apiece in trade on Monday, July 28.

The New-Delhi headquartered power trading exchange was unable to maintain an uptrend it witnesssed in trade on Friday after Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERCs) announcement regarding the phased rollout of market coupling starting next year.

The stock's crash can also be credited to brokerage firm Jefferies which projected a downside, cutting down the target price.

The brokerage firm has reiterated its "underperform" rating on IEX and lowered its target price from Rs 150 to Rs 105, signalling a possible 28 per cent downside from Friday’s closing price, as per media reports.

The stock is no longer under the Futures & Options (F&O) ban, allowing investors to open new positions in it.

IEX shares have seen a downturn of nearly 30 per cent in past five trading sessions. Currently, the company's stock has been placed under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage 1, which occurs when the stock exhibits unusual price or volume movements are put under enhanced scrutiny.

IEX Q1 Results 2025: Net Profit Jumps 25% YoY To Cross Rs 120 Crore Mark

The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 120.69 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2025–26, as against Rs 96.44 crore in the same period last year.

The company also reported revenue from operations of Rs 139.9 crore for the quarter ended in June, marking a 13.2 per cent increase from Rs 123.5 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.