'If West Criticises You, You’re Doing Everything Right': Russia Backs India As US Slaps 50% Tariffs

New Delhi has also accused the US of double standards.

Roman Babushkin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, has strongly defended India’s energy and trade ties with Moscow in the face of rising pressure from the United States. His remarks come after Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on Indian imports, Babushkin said that Russia remained open to strengthening trade with India. “If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

White House Imposed 25% Tariff On India

The statement signals Moscow’s willingness to deepen commercial cooperation at a time when New Delhi is caught in a trade standoff with Washington. Last week, the White House imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing the total to 50%, directly linking the move to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Babushkin dismissed Western pressure on India to halt energy cooperation with Russia, calling it “unilateral” and “neocolonial.”

“Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries," he said.

"Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral,” he added.

Will India Stop Russian Oil Purchase?

The Russian envoy also underscored the resilience of the India-Russia partnership, noting that criticism from the West was a sign that New Delhi was acting in its own best interests.

“If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right… We don’t expect that to happen (India stopping oil purchases). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems,” Babushkin remarked.

He highlighted the recent phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as proof of the trust and strategic depth in bilateral ties.

“The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi ji, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together,” he added.

What India Said On US Tariffs?

Meanwhile, India has pushed back strongly against Washington’s tariff measures. The Ministry of External Affairs called the move “extremely unfortunate,” with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declaring that India would “take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

New Delhi has also accused the US of double standards, pointing out that Washington continues to import Russian chemicals, fertilisers, and other strategic materials even while pressuring India to cut back.