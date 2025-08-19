Zelenskyy says security package presented to Trump includes proposal to buy US weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a package of security guarantees presented to U.S. President Donald Trump includes a provision for Ukraine to purchase American weapons. Speaking outside the White House after his meeting with Trump on Monday, Zelenskyy said the proposal contained several key points, among them a plan to buy U.S. arms.

“This is the second point of the package weapons, American weapons, which we do not have. That includes, first of all, aircrafts, anti-aircraft defense systems, and more,” Zelenskyy told reporters.“There is indeed a package in our proposal worth 90 billion dollars,” he said.



Zelenskyy added that the plan also envisions securing financing to sustain Ukraine’s armed forces and the U.S. buying Ukrainian made drones that will enable expanding domestic production. Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders met at the White House earlier Monday for hastily assembled multilateral talks, which came after Trump met with Putin on Aug. 15.



Trump has since said he called Russian President Vladimir Putin and has begun to arrange a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a critical step toward bringing a possible end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.