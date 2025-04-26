IGL Q4 Results FY2025 Date And Time: Check PSU's Quarterly Earnings Schedule

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the country’s leading city gas distribution company, is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The company’s Board of Directors will meet to approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for FY25, according to a stock exchange filing.

IGL Q4 Results FY2025: Dividend declaration

Alongside the earnings, the board will also deliberate on a final dividend proposal for the fiscal year, offering a potential reward for shareholders after a year marked by volatile energy prices and growing gas adoption across urban India.

Following the results announcement, IGL will host an earnings conference call on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST, where senior management is expected to discuss key financial highlights, operational performance, and growth strategies with analysts and investors.

Investors will look for updates on IGL’s capital expenditure plans, geographic expansion strategies beyond Delhi, and commentary on gas pricing trends, especially after recent global price moderation.

IGL's share price

At the time of writing, IGL shares were trading higher by over 3% this week, reflecting investor optimism ahead of the results. IGL’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 12% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Nifty Energy Index, as easing gas input costs and stable demand dynamics continued to support the company's fundamentals.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is a homegrown natural gas distribution company that supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel, primarily in Delhi NCR. Established in 1998, the company is a joint venture between GAIL, Bharat Petroleum, and the Government of Delhi. The company went public in 2003, listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.