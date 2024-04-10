×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

IMF warns against overreliance on industrial policy for economic growth

IMF emphasised that historical examples demonstrate the potential for policy mistakes, high fiscal costs, and negative spillovers to other countries.

Reported by: Business Desk
IMF warns against overreliance on industrial policy for economic growth
IMF warns against overreliance on industrial policy for economic growth | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IMF against overreliance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned against viewing recent industrial policy initiatives in the United States, Europe, and other regions as a cure-all for economic growth, stating that while such policies can drive innovation, they also carry risks and costs.

In a chapter from its upcoming Fiscal Monitor, the IMF stressed that historical examples demonstrate the potential for policy mistakes, high fiscal costs, and negative spillovers to other countries. Era Dabla-Norris, a deputy director at the IMF, highlighted the risks of focusing solely on subsidies and tax breaks, noting the potential for fiscal strain, capture by special interests, and misallocation of resources. Policies that discriminate against foreign firms could also lead to retaliatory measures and deepen economic divisions.

Advertisement

The IMF recommended a broader policy mix to support innovation, including increased public funding for fundamental research, R&D grants for start-ups, and tax incentives for applied innovation. It suggested that boosting public spending on fundamental research could significantly raise GDP and reduce debt-to-GDP ratios for advanced economies over the next eight years.

The chapter cited various recent initiatives, such as US funding for domestic research and semiconductor manufacturing, the EU's climate neutrality plan, and efforts in Japan and South Korea, as well as longstanding policies in China.

Advertisement

Dabla-Norris emphasised the need for tax incentives to be accessible to a wide range of firms to foster innovation and prevent market monopolisation by large corporations.

The IMF is set to release an updated global economic forecast, and in May, it will publish a report on fiscal strategies for artificial intelligence. Dabla-Norris stressed that less technologically advanced countries should focus on policies that promote technology diffusion from more advanced economies, such as investing in education, transportation, and digital skills, which could lead to faster growth.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

8 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

9 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

12 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

16 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

22 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

42 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

42 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Israel has indicated that it will allow thousands of Palestinians to return to North Gaza under a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel Ceasefire Deal

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus shows confidence

an hour ago
From Fired To Hero: Ex-Sniffer Dog Becomes Hero In Taiwan Earthquake

Ex-Sniffer Dog Turns Hero

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo