Income Tax E-Verification: How to Verify Your ITR Online Easily

Tax filing season is here and Indian taxpayers need to now complete the e-verification of their Income Tax return (ITR) within 30 days of its submission. Missing this crucial step can lead to late filing penalties, delayed refunds or the return can even be considered invalid.

Why Is E-Verification Important?

Through e-verification the Income Tax Department aims to make the tax process more efficient and secure, but also places fresh responsibility on every filer.

Additionally, the taxpayers' ITR also gets confirmed and verified, preventing fraud, ensuring data accuracy, and establishing that the return is genuine.

What Happens If You Fail To Verify Within 30 Days?

In case you fail to e-verify within a 30-day deadline of having filed your income tax return, your return is not considered filed on time, you may receive notices from the tax department, any refund which is due to you will be delayed or denied and you may even incur penalties or need to file a revised return.

How to E-Verify Your ITR?