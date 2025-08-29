Updated 29 August 2025 at 18:48 IST
Income Tax E-Verification: How to Verify Your ITR Online Easily
Tax filing season is here and Indian taxpayers need to now complete the e-verification of their Income Tax return (ITR) within 30 days of its submission. Missing this crucial step can lead to late filing penalties, delayed refunds or the return can even be considered invalid.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Tax filing season is here and Indian taxpayers need to now complete the e-verification of their Income Tax return (ITR) within 30 days of its submission. Missing this crucial step can lead to late filing penalties, delayed refunds or the return can even be considered invalid.
Why Is E-Verification Important?
Through e-verification the Income Tax Department aims to make the tax process more efficient and secure, but also places fresh responsibility on every filer.
Additionally, the taxpayers' ITR also gets confirmed and verified, preventing fraud, ensuring data accuracy, and establishing that the return is genuine.
What Happens If You Fail To Verify Within 30 Days?
In case you fail to e-verify within a 30-day deadline of having filed your income tax return, your return is not considered filed on time, you may receive notices from the tax department, any refund which is due to you will be delayed or denied and you may even incur penalties or need to file a revised return.
How to E-Verify Your ITR?
It is very easy to e-verify your ITR using Aadhaar OTP on the income tax e-filing portal or via net banking which is linked to your PAN, through your bank account or Demat account or by using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).
Also Read: 'One Thing You Should Never Do If You're Offered A Big Job Which You're Not Ready For': Julie Sweet Decodes - Check Who She Is!
Published By : Sagarika Chakraborty
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 18:48 IST