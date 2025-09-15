Updated 15 September 2025 at 20:33 IST
Income Tax Portal Glitch on ITR Filing Deadline Day: What Taxpayers Should Do
On the ITR filing deadline day, many taxpayers faced glitches on the income tax portal, including login errors and delayed submissions. With no extension announced, experts advise keeping records of failed attempts and filing belated returns by December 31, albeit with late fees and interest.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The final day for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025–26 turned stressful for many taxpayers as the income tax e-filing portal experienced glitches. Complaints flooded social media about login failures, one-time password (OTP) delays, and unsuccessful submissions just as the September 15 deadline approached.
Despite these issues, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not extend the filing deadline. This left many anxious about possible penalties. However, tax experts say there are still remedies available for those who faced technical hurdles.
1. Keep Proof of Filing Attempts
If you experienced errors while filing, it’s important to document them. Screenshots of error messages, failed OTP attempts, or submission failures can act as evidence of your intent to file on time. Email correspondence with the department’s helpdesk also adds credibility if you need to explain delays later.
2. File a Belated Return
If you missed the deadline, you can still file a belated return until December 31. However, this will attract a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. In addition, interest may apply on any outstanding tax dues under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C. Refunds, if applicable, may also be delayed.
Also Read: Income Tax Dept Confirms September 15 Deadline Still Stands | Republic World
3. Safeguard Payment Records
In cases where you have already paid your tax dues but couldn’t submit the return due to portal glitches, retain the challan receipts. This will ensure that you can substantiate payments and avoid penalty complications later.
4. Troubleshooting Tips
Chartered accountants suggest filing during off-peak hours, using different browsers, or clearing cache to improve portal performance. If issues persist, contacting the Income Tax Department’s official helpline can provide additional support.
5. Bigger Picture
With over seven crore returns expected this year, experts believe the glitches underline the need for a more robust digital system capable of handling high volumes. Tax professionals argue that last-minute rushes are inevitable, but smoother infrastructure could ease taxpayer stress.
For now, those who missed the September 15 deadline should act quickly to file belated returns and keep proper documentation of their efforts.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 20:33 IST