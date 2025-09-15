Income Tax Portal Glitch on ITR Filing Deadline Day: What Taxpayers Should Do

The final day for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025–26 turned stressful for many taxpayers as the income tax e-filing portal experienced glitches. Complaints flooded social media about login failures, one-time password (OTP) delays, and unsuccessful submissions just as the September 15 deadline approached.



Despite these issues, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not extend the filing deadline. This left many anxious about possible penalties. However, tax experts say there are still remedies available for those who faced technical hurdles.



1. Keep Proof of Filing Attempts

If you experienced errors while filing, it’s important to document them. Screenshots of error messages, failed OTP attempts, or submission failures can act as evidence of your intent to file on time. Email correspondence with the department’s helpdesk also adds credibility if you need to explain delays later.



2. File a Belated Return

If you missed the deadline, you can still file a belated return until December 31. However, this will attract a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. In addition, interest may apply on any outstanding tax dues under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C. Refunds, if applicable, may also be delayed.