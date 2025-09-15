Income Tax Dept Confirms September 15 Deadline Still Stands

The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2025–26 will not be extended beyond September 15, 2025, putting to rest speculation about a possible extension.

Department’s clarification

In an official statement, the department confirmed that taxpayers must adhere to the “existing due date”. The clarification comes after a section of taxpayers and professionals anticipated an extension, citing technical glitches on the e-filing portal and the heavy workload during the final days of submission.

Why the deadline matters

September 15 is a crucial date for several categories of taxpayers, particularly those who are required to get their accounts audited. Missing the deadline could attract penalties, late fees, and in some cases, loss of certain exemptions or carry-forward of losses.

What taxpayers should know

Late Filing Fees: Individuals filing after the deadline may face late fees under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act.



Interest on Tax Due: Pending tax liabilities may attract interest under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C.



Loss of Benefits: Filing after the due date restricts the ability to carry forward certain business or capital losses.

The road ahead