Income Tax Return Filing FY 2024-25: 5 Days Left To File ITR! Will Finance Ministry Extend September 15 Due Date?

Taxpayers racing to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) have been given extra time, with the government extending the deadline to September 15, 2025. The earlier cut-off of July 31 had already been shifted, effectively providing taxpayers 45 additional days to complete their filings.

Why the extension was announced

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Finance Ministry cited persistent challenges such as glitches on the e-filing portal, delays in the release of ITR utilities, and mismatches in Annual Information Statements (AIS) and Form 26AS. To ease the process, Excel utilities for ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 have now been made available on the tax department’s website. However, a Finance Ministry circular dated September 7 clarified that no further extension is expected for non-audit cases.

Why timely filing matters

The Finance Ministry has emphasized that filing returns on time is more than a statutory duty—it also serves as an important financial record for securing loans, applying for visas, and claiming refunds. Missing the deadline could trigger penalties under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act: Rs 5,000 for most taxpayers, or ₹1,000 if the total income is below ₹5 lakh. In addition, unpaid dues attract 1% monthly interest, and late filing limits the ability to carry forward certain losses.

Filing trends show steady rise

According to official data updated on September 8, nearly 5 crore returns have already been filed out of 13.37 crore registered users, with over 3.39 crore processed. CBDT data highlights growing compliance—7.28 crore returns were filed for AY 2024–25, a 7.5% increase over the previous year.

What taxpayers should do now