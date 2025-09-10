Updated 10 September 2025 at 18:18 IST
Income Tax Return Filing FY 2024-25: 5 Days Left To File ITR! Will Finance Ministry Extend September 15 Due Date?
The Finance Ministry has extended the ITR filing deadline for FY 2024–25 to September 15, 2025, offering taxpayers more time to comply. Officials say no further extensions are likely. Missing the due date may attract penalties of up to Rs 5,000 and 1% monthly interest on unpaid taxes.
Taxpayers racing to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) have been given extra time, with the government extending the deadline to September 15, 2025. The earlier cut-off of July 31 had already been shifted, effectively providing taxpayers 45 additional days to complete their filings.
Why the extension was announced
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Finance Ministry cited persistent challenges such as glitches on the e-filing portal, delays in the release of ITR utilities, and mismatches in Annual Information Statements (AIS) and Form 26AS. To ease the process, Excel utilities for ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 have now been made available on the tax department’s website. However, a Finance Ministry circular dated September 7 clarified that no further extension is expected for non-audit cases.
Why timely filing matters
The Finance Ministry has emphasized that filing returns on time is more than a statutory duty—it also serves as an important financial record for securing loans, applying for visas, and claiming refunds. Missing the deadline could trigger penalties under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act: Rs 5,000 for most taxpayers, or ₹1,000 if the total income is below ₹5 lakh. In addition, unpaid dues attract 1% monthly interest, and late filing limits the ability to carry forward certain losses.
Filing trends show steady rise
According to official data updated on September 8, nearly 5 crore returns have already been filed out of 13.37 crore registered users, with over 3.39 crore processed. CBDT data highlights growing compliance—7.28 crore returns were filed for AY 2024–25, a 7.5% increase over the previous year.
What taxpayers should do now
Tax experts advise against waiting until the last day. Instead, taxpayers should use the extended window to carefully verify income details, reconcile TDS and AIS data, and claim eligible deductions under sections like 80C, 80D and 24(b). Paying any outstanding tax in advance and filing early can help avoid last-minute glitches and penalties.
