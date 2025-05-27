ITR Filing Date Extended: CBDT Pushes Last Date To September 15 – Here’s Why It Matters

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced an extension in the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26. Originally scheduled for 31st July 2025, the new deadline is now set for 15th September 2025.

According to the CBDT press release, “The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.” These changes have required additional time for the development, integration, and testing of the related filing utilities.

The release further explains, “Credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension.” This means taxpayers rely on the TDS credits being properly reflected before filing their returns, and the delayed reflection reduced the original filing window.

Why It Matters?

Given these factors, the CBDT decided to extend the deadline: “To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 31st July 2025, is extended to 15th September 2025.” The Board also mentioned that a formal notification would be issued separately to make this extension official.

This move is expected to address concerns raised by taxpayers and stakeholders by providing “adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process.”

Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize this additional time to carefully review their returns and ensure accurate filing without the pressure of the original deadline.

Why wasn’t early filing possible?

TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) statements, which help taxpayers claim credit, are due to be filed by 31st May. Typically, the corresponding tax credits begin reflecting only in early June. This would have significantly limited the effective filing window, especially for salaried and professional taxpayers who rely on accurate TDS credit to complete returns.

What does it mean for taxpayers?