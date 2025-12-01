India Auto Sales Accelerate in November 2025 as GST Cut, Festive Demand Boost Carmakers

India’s leading automakers closed November 2025 on a strong note, posting robust sales across domestic and export markets. The upbeat performance — driven by GST cuts, festive momentum, rising exports and a continued shift toward premium and electric models — underscores the sector’s solid recovery trajectory.



Maruti Suzuki led the charge with its highest-ever monthly sales of 229,021 units, including 174,593 domestic units, 8,371 units supplied to other OEMs, and a record 46,057 units exported. This marked a sharp jump from 181,531 units in November 2024, with domestic passenger vehicle sales rising from 141,312 to 170,971 units year-on-year. In the April–November FY26 period, Maruti’s cumulative sales stood at 1,528,650 units, reflecting India’s growing importance as a global manufacturing hub.

Maruti executives noted that demand remains so strong post-festive season that production teams are working even on holidays to keep up. The company’s small car segment grew 18.9%, while utility vehicles rose 22.9%.



Hyundai Motor India reported 66,840 units in total sales, up 9.1% year-on-year, including 50,340 domestic and 16,500 exported units — the latter expanding nearly 27%. Wholetime Director & COO Tarun Garg credited the growth to GST 2.0 reforms and highlighted the success of the all-new Hyundai VENUE, India’s first software-defined SUV from the brand, which secured 32,000+ bookings within a month.