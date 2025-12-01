Updated 1 December 2025 at 17:35 IST
India Auto Sales Accelerate in November 2025 as GST Cut, Festive Demand Boost Carmakers
India’s top carmakers posted strong November 2025 sales, driven by GST cuts, festive demand and rising exports. Maruti hit record volumes, Hyundai and Tata saw double-digit growth, and Toyota logged a 28% rise. EV sales and premium upgrades further boosted momentum across the auto sector.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India’s leading automakers closed November 2025 on a strong note, posting robust sales across domestic and export markets. The upbeat performance — driven by GST cuts, festive momentum, rising exports and a continued shift toward premium and electric models — underscores the sector’s solid recovery trajectory.
Maruti Suzuki led the charge with its highest-ever monthly sales of 229,021 units, including 174,593 domestic units, 8,371 units supplied to other OEMs, and a record 46,057 units exported. This marked a sharp jump from 181,531 units in November 2024, with domestic passenger vehicle sales rising from 141,312 to 170,971 units year-on-year. In the April–November FY26 period, Maruti’s cumulative sales stood at 1,528,650 units, reflecting India’s growing importance as a global manufacturing hub.
Maruti executives noted that demand remains so strong post-festive season that production teams are working even on holidays to keep up. The company’s small car segment grew 18.9%, while utility vehicles rose 22.9%.
Hyundai Motor India reported 66,840 units in total sales, up 9.1% year-on-year, including 50,340 domestic and 16,500 exported units — the latter expanding nearly 27%. Wholetime Director & COO Tarun Garg credited the growth to GST 2.0 reforms and highlighted the success of the all-new Hyundai VENUE, India’s first software-defined SUV from the brand, which secured 32,000+ bookings within a month.
Advertisement
Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit Record 5.57 Lakh In October, Driven By GST 2.0 And Rural Demand: FADA | Republic World
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posted 59,199 units, a robust 25.6% increase from last year. Domestic PV sales, including EVs, rose 22% to 57,436 units, while the international business surged from 54 to 1,763 units. The company’s EV sales grew an impressive 52.1% to 7,911 units, reinforcing rising consumer preference for electrified models.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded 33,752 units, up 28% from November 2024. Domestic sales touched 30,085 units, while exports stood at 3,667 units. Vice President Varinder Wadhwa said the festive season, aided by GST reforms, helped sustain strong momentum. New launches such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition further boosted demand.
Additional data from the industry showed Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors both registering 22% growth, while Hyundai grew 4.3%. Together, these manufacturers make up over 80% of India’s passenger vehicle market.
With consumer upgrades to premium models, supportive tax reforms — including a GST cut on SUVs from 50% to 40% and on small cars from 28% to 18% — and rising exports, India’s automotive sector is ending the year on a high-growth trajectory.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 17:35 IST