India Begins GCC FTA Process as Goyal Attends Signing of Terms of Reference
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attended the signing of the Terms of Reference to begin negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the GCC, calling it a momentous step. He said FTAs are key to modernising India’s economy and supporting farmers, fishermen and MSMEs.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday attended the signing ceremony of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), formally marking the start of negotiations.
‘Momentous day’ For Trade Engagement
Calling it a “truly momentous day”, Goyal said the signing paves the way for a more robust trading arrangement with the GCC, enabling a greater free flow of trade and economic cooperation.
FTAs Central To India’s Strategy
Highlighting India’s broader trade roadmap, the minister said the country currently has nine FTAs covering 38 countries, many of them developed economies. Such agreements, he said, play a critical role in modernising India’s economy.
Goyal added that deeper trade partnerships help create opportunities for farmers, fishermen and MSMEs, strengthening India’s integration with global markets.
