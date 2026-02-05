India Begins GCC FTA Process as Goyal Attends Signing of Terms of Reference

Piyush Goyal attended the signing of the Terms of Reference to begin negotiations for an FTA with the GCC | Image: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday attended the signing ceremony of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), formally marking the start of negotiations.

‘Momentous day’ For Trade Engagement

Calling it a “truly momentous day”, Goyal said the signing paves the way for a more robust trading arrangement with the GCC, enabling a greater free flow of trade and economic cooperation.

FTAs Central To India’s Strategy

Highlighting India’s broader trade roadmap, the minister said the country currently has nine FTAs covering 38 countries, many of them developed economies. Such agreements, he said, play a critical role in modernising India’s economy.

Goyal added that deeper trade partnerships help create opportunities for farmers, fishermen and MSMEs, strengthening India’s integration with global markets.