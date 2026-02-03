India Eyes Local Helicopter Manufacturing as Adani Defence, Leonardo Ink MoU

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italy’s Leonardo have signed an MoU to explore helicopter manufacturing and sustainment capabilities in India | Image: Republic

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italian aerospace and defence major Leonardo to explore the development of a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, amid growing military demand and the government’s push for defence indigenisation.

The partnership is aimed at addressing future requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, with an initial focus on Leonardo’s AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopter platforms. According to the companies, the collaboration will assess phased localisation of manufacturing, along with the creation of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities and pilot training infrastructure within the country.

Left to right: Mr Stefano Villanti, Senior Vice President, Leonardo Helicopters, Mr Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace

Focus on Military Requirements

India’s armed forces are expected to require a significant number of utility, reconnaissance, and light transport helicopters over the next decade, as older fleets are phased out and operational needs expand across high-altitude, maritime, and border regions. Adani Defence said the proposed ecosystem would be aligned with these requirements, though no firm production timelines or order commitments were disclosed.

The MoU signals intent rather than a binding contract, and any large-scale manufacturing programme would be subject to government approvals, procurement decisions, and platform selection by the armed forces.

Indigenisation and Supply Chain Plans

As part of the proposed framework, the companies plan to examine localisation of components, assembly, testing, and sustainment activities in India. The partnership may also be extended to serve civilian helicopter demand and integrate Indian suppliers into Leonardo’s global supply chain, according to the announcement.

India has been encouraging foreign defence manufacturers to partner with domestic firms under its ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, with an emphasis on technology transfer, local value addition, and long-term sustainment capabilities.

Industry Context

Leonardo is among the world’s major helicopter manufacturers, with platforms used by armed forces and civilian operators globally. Adani Defence & Aerospace has emerged as a key private-sector player in India’s defence manufacturing space, with interests spanning aerospace, unmanned systems, electronics and munitions.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the partnership aims to build domestic manufacturing capacity and skilled employment. Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo said the collaboration aligns with India’s ambition to strengthen its rotorcraft industry.