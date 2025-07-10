India Biggest QIP: SBI's Rs 25,000 Crore Stake Sale Likely Next Week

India's largest private lender by assets State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to sell off stake worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore or (USD 2.9 billion) to institutional investors in the upcoming week, according to media reports.

If this qualified institutional placement gets completely subscribed, it would be considered the largest QIP in India. Currently, Coal India Ltd. holds this record with a 225.6-billion-rupee sale back in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender's board approved the sale in May 2025, however, the plans are still not finalised and are subject to change, as per a Bloomberg report.

The sale is part of SBI's macro-centric plans to support loan growth, improve its balance sheet and adhere to regulatory requirements. It's also the first time since 2017 that the lender, who's 57.43 shares are held by government, has tapped into the equity market.

SBI has shortlisted six investment banks to manage his transaction. The list includes ICIC Securities Ltd, and the India arm of HSBC Holding Plc, Citigroup Inc., Kotak Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd., as per Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Meanwhile, the central administration also has plans to finalise stake sale in IDBI Bank by October this year. Additionally, it also intends to sell stake in public lenders like Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank during this fiscal year.

As part of the central administration's broader asset monetisation and disinvestment strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration had earlier announced in the Union Budget that it targets raising Rs 47,000 crore via stake sales and asset monetisation initiatives.