India Can Expand Exports to Russia From $5 Billion to $35 Billion by 2030: Reports

Indian Exports to Russia: India has the potential to raise its merchandise exports to Russia from about $5 billion to nearly $35 billion by 2030, according to a GTRI report, as President Vladimir Putin's visit to Delhi places renewed focus on narrowing the wide trade gap between the two countries.

The report shows that even though bilateral trade is touching $70 billion, India's exports stay below $5 billion, while imports from Russia remain dominated by crude oil. In FY2025, India exported goods worth $4.9 billion but imported $63.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $58.9 billion. Crude oil alone formed $50.3 billion of these imports, turning the trade relationship into one centred almost entirely on energy.

The GTRI Report explains that India supplies only 2.4 per cent of Russia's $202.6 billion import market. It notes that Russia is a large global buyer in many categories where India is also a major exporter, yet India's share remains very small. This, the report says, is where the opportunity lies.

Food and agriculture show the widest gaps. Russia imported $13 billion worth of food items in 2024, but India's exports across fruits, oils, meat and dairy together stayed under $250 million. Even in areas where India is a strong global exporter, such as meat, oilseeds and fruits, its share in Russia is mostly below five per cent. Processed food is similar, with India's sales remaining very limited despite strong global capability.

The pattern continues in consumer goods and chemicals. Russia imported $3.13 billion of perfumery and essential oils and $1.07 billion of soaps and detergents, but India's presence stayed below three to four per cent in most segments. Pharmaceuticals, although India's biggest export category to Russia, also reflected low penetration. Russia imported $11.8 billion worth of medicines in 2024, while India's share was $413.5 million, despite being one of the world's largest pharma exporters.

Textiles, apparel and footwear show some of the sharpest mismatches. Russia bought billions worth of fibres, fabrics and clothing, yet India's exports were a fraction of its global strengths. Big consumer industries like vehicles, furniture and toys displayed the same pattern, with India supplying only tiny amounts to a market that buys heavily from the world.

The report states that expanding India's exports will not depend only on identifying high-potential product lines but also on fixing payment challenges. With Russian banks limited in accessing SWIFT, exporters face delays and uncertainty. The GTRI analysis says a modern and reliable rupee-rouble settlement system, supported by both sides' banks, is essential for building confidence and speeding up transactions.