Future-Ready India: India has emerged as the frontrunner in confidence for embracing technological innovations in the workplace, according to a survey conducted by global matching and hiring platform, Indeed. As much as 54 per cent of workers in India anticipate a notable shift in their roles within the next five years, with an overwhelming 95 per cent expressing confidence in their ability to adapt to these changes.

This optimism stands in stark contrast to concerns raised in other parts of the world regarding the disruptive potential of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

India's tech confidence

India leads the pack in boosting optimism towards technology and AI, with 75 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in the transformative potential of technological advancements. This readiness to embrace technology as a driver of innovation and efficiency transcends industries and outpaces sentiments in other nations such as Germany, Canada, and France.



Moreover, a substantial portion of respondents (44 per cent) believe that the opportunities presented by AI will result in the creation of more jobs than will be lost. Tasks and traits deemed better suited to AI than humans include data analysis, routine tasks, attention to detail, unbiased decision-making, problem-solving, and content creation.

India's workforce readiness

Sashi Kumar, Sales Head, Indeed India, commented, "India is at the forefront of embracing the future of work, driven by a profound belief in the power of technological innovation. Our findings highlight readiness amongst the Indian workforce to adapt and evolve. This isn't just about adapting to new technologies; it's a testament to a broader cultural shift towards lifelong learning and inclusivity."



The report also highlights India's proactive stance towards career learning and development, with 53 per cent of respondents having upskilled to acquire longer-term skills and learning in the last three years. Additionally, two-thirds (67 per cent) of Indian workers have access to regular training opportunities, surpassing all other nations surveyed.

Diversity in Indian firms

Notably, Indian firms are almost twice as likely to have a diversity and inclusion lead compared to counterparts in the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany. Furthermore, 60 per cent of Indian companies conduct unconscious bias training, indicating a robust commitment to combating biases in the workplace.



Looking ahead, Indian respondents foresee a positive impact of AI on DEIB, with over 70 per cent expecting technology to empower business leaders, employees, colleagues, and industry peers alike.



The survey, conducted online across 11 countries by YouGov on behalf of Indeed, sampled 16,671 members of the working population, including employees, employers/managers, and HR decision-makers.