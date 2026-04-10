India Eases Rice Exports; Skips Mandatory Inspection for Select European Markets

India has allowed exports of basmati and non-basmati rice to some European countries without an otherwise mandatory certificate of inspection by its export inspection agency for six months, a government notification said on Friday.

The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, the notification said, adding that all other European countries are exempt from this requirement for a period of six months. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)