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India Eases Rice Exports; Skips Mandatory Inspection for Select European Markets

The Indian government has eased export regulations by allowing basmati and non-basmati rice shipments to several European countries without a mandatory inspection certificate for the next six months.

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India relaxes conditions for rice exports | Image: Unsplash

India has allowed exports of basmati and non-basmati rice to some European countries without an otherwise mandatory certificate of inspection by its export inspection agency for six months, a government notification said on Friday.

The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, the notification said, adding that all other European countries are exempt from this requirement for a period of six months. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

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