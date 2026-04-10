Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant Begins Layoffs In California Amid AI Expansion Focus
Oracle Layoffs: The California-headquartered tech major Oracle, which initiated slashing over 30,000 jobs on March 31, has started recording the dismissals in public filings.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Oracle Layoffs: The California-headquartered tech major Oracle, which initiated slashing over 30,000 jobs on March 31, has started recording the dismissals in public filings.
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Amid its focus on AI expansion, Oracle plans to cut thousands of jobs cuts, part of its large-scale cost-cutting move. Oracle Begins Layoffs In California, 700 Employees To Receive Pink Slip