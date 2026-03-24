India-Flagged LPG Carriers Pine Gas And Jag Vasant Safely Transit Via Strait of Hormuz

Indian-flagged LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are headed towards India. | Image: Freepik (Representative Image)

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India, Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary at Ministry of Shipping, noted that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, safely transited from the Strait of Hormuz and are headed towards the South Asian nation.

"LPG carrier Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tons of LPG and is due to arrive at the New Mangalore Port, likely in the morning of March 27th," he said.

Meanwhile, LPG vessel, Jag Vasant, is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tons of LPG and is headed towards Kandla, with an estimated arrival date of March 26th.

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On the other hand, a senior Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) noted that the "supply of LPG is affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation".

"But a lot of cargo has been lined up, and no dry out has been reported at the LPG distributorships," Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), MoPNG noted.

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This statement comes after pain booking was witnessed on Monday, March 23. However, the delivery was "normal" and "sufficient stocks are available."

Coming to PNG, MoPNG was of the view that "PNG supply is 100% for domestic consumers". On Monday, PNGRB (Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board) issued an order and directed all the CGD (City Gas Distribution) entities to provide PNG connections to "residential schools, colleges, hostels, community kitchens, Anganwadi kitchens" within five days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available in the near vicinity.