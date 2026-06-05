The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released provisional estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26. Real GDP reached ₹323.12 lakh crore, hence marking a steady increase from the 7.1% growth recorded in the previous financial year. Nominal GDP also witnessed a growth of 8.9% during the same period.

Sectoral Drivers of Growth

The primary drivers of this were the secondary and tertiary sectors. The tertiary sector, which encompasses services such as finance, real estate, and trade, registered an impressive 9.3% growth at constant prices. The secondary sector also, including manufacturing and construction, posted an 8.8% growth rate.