India GDP Growth Hits 7.8% in Q1FY26, But Can the Momentum Last Amid Tariffs and Weak Demand?
India’s economy posted a surprising 7.8% GDP growth in Q1FY26, led by a soft deflator, front-loaded government spending, and exports ahead of U.S. tariffs, according to Emkay Research. However, upcoming quarters may face pressure from tariffs, muted private investment, and weak nominal GDP, which could drop below 8% this fiscal.
India’s GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY26, significantly higher than consensus estimates of 6.7%, according to a report by Emkay Research. The growth also marked a five-quarter high, compared with 7.4% in Q4FY25. Gross Value Added (GVA) rose 7.6%, while nominal GDP growth slowed to 8.8%.
“This superlative surprise stems from an extremely soft deflator-led technical boost, front-loaded government spending, and front-loaded exports to the U.S.,” Emkay Research economists Madhavi Arora and Harshal Patel noted in the report.
Services Sector Leads Growth
The services sector expanded 9.3%, driven by financial services, real estate, trade, hotels, and transportation. Lower wholesale price inflation (WPI) contributed to a deflator boost. Manufacturing grew 7.7%, supported by lower input costs, though topline growth remained weak. Agriculture recorded a healthy 3.7% expansion on solid sowing activity.
Consumption and Investment Pick Up
Private consumption improved to 7% from 6% in the previous quarter, while government consumption rebounded sharply to 7.4% after contracting in Q4FY25. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) grew 7.8%, with both the Centre and states front-loading capital expenditure—up 42% year-on-year. Exports rose 6.3% as shipments were advanced ahead of U.S. tariff hikes, but imports surged 11%, keeping net exports a drag.
Outlook: Growth Buffers and Risks Ahead
Emkay expects FY26 real GDP growth at 6.5%, up 50 bps from earlier estimates, though it warned of volatility. “The 50% tariff imposition will feed through exports and have a domino effect on employment, wages, and private consumption – further dampening the private investment outlook,” the report said.
The brokerage flagged that nominal GDP growth may collapse to sub-8%, posing risks for tax collections and fiscal deficit management.
All other macro and market variables—be these fiscal deficit/GDP, sovereign debt/GDP, credit growth, or corporate earnings—will need to be re-calibrated accordingly, Emkay cautioned.
