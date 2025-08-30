India GDP Growth Hits 7.8% in Q1FY26, But Can the Momentum Last Amid Tariffs and Weak Demand?

India’s GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY26, significantly higher than consensus estimates of 6.7%, according to a report by Emkay Research. The growth also marked a five-quarter high, compared with 7.4% in Q4FY25. Gross Value Added (GVA) rose 7.6%, while nominal GDP growth slowed to 8.8%.



“This superlative surprise stems from an extremely soft deflator-led technical boost, front-loaded government spending, and front-loaded exports to the U.S.,” Emkay Research economists Madhavi Arora and Harshal Patel noted in the report.



Services Sector Leads Growth

The services sector expanded 9.3%, driven by financial services, real estate, trade, hotels, and transportation. Lower wholesale price inflation (WPI) contributed to a deflator boost. Manufacturing grew 7.7%, supported by lower input costs, though topline growth remained weak. Agriculture recorded a healthy 3.7% expansion on solid sowing activity.



Consumption and Investment Pick Up

Private consumption improved to 7% from 6% in the previous quarter, while government consumption rebounded sharply to 7.4% after contracting in Q4FY25. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) grew 7.8%, with both the Centre and states front-loading capital expenditure—up 42% year-on-year. Exports rose 6.3% as shipments were advanced ahead of U.S. tariff hikes, but imports surged 11%, keeping net exports a drag.



