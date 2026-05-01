India’s GST Collection Surges 8.7% YoY in April 2026; Growth Fueled by Domestic Consumption

India’s fiscal year has opened with a record-breaking performance as Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for April 2026 touched an all-time high of ₹2.43 lakh crore. The 8.7% year-on-year growth signals a resilient domestic economy even as global markets grapple with energy volatility.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the gross GST revenue for April 2026 reached ₹2,43,000 crore, significantly higher than the ₹2,23,000 crore collected in the same month last year.

Net Revenue: After processing refunds worth ₹31,793 crore (a 19.3% YoY increase), the net GST collection stood at ₹2,11,207 crore, marking a 7.3% growth.

Domestic vs. Imports: Revenue from domestic transactions grew by double digits, while import GST remained steady despite higher freight and logistics costs at the start of the quarter.

Consumption and Compliance

This can be attributed to a combination of high consumer demand and the government’s "GST 2.0" technology-led compliance drive.

Consumer Spending: Strong performance in the automobile sector and electronic manufacturing drove the domestic numbers. Anti-Evasion Success: Improved data-matching and e-way bill monitoring have effectively plugged leakages, adding to the formal tax base.

State-Wise Breakdown

The collection reflects a nationwide surge, with major industrial hubs maintaining their lead.

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Maharashtra: Remained the top contributor, reflecting strong manufacturing and services momentum.

Karnataka & Gujarat: Reported high single-digit growth, bolstered by technology exports and chemical manufacturing, respectively.

Tier-2 Surge: States like Uttar Pradesh saw a significant jump in post-settlement GST, indicating that the consumption story is deepening in smaller cities.

The collection comes at a critical time for the government. With the Union Budget 2026-27 targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3%, this revenue surplus allows for continued aggressive spending on infrastructure projects like the 'Biopharma Shakti' initiative and the expansion of secondary school tech labs.