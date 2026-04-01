India Inc Regains Ground; Stocks Rally on Hopes of Peace in Middle East

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from their steepest drop in six years in March, as benchmarks tracked a global rally on signs of easing Middle East tensions.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.51% to 22,667.01 and the BSE Sensex added 1.68% to 73,153.83 as of 10:14 a.m. IST, their highest intraday jump in two months.

Other Asian markets surged 4.6% and Europe's STOXX 600 gained 2.3%, while Brent crude fell to $101 a barrel.

The US President Donald Trump said Washington could end its military attacks on Iran within two to three weeks, adding that Tehran would not need to strike a deal as a prerequisite for the conflict to wind down.

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Signs of stability in the Middle East are supportive for India, given its reliance on energy imports.

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"Markets are running up on optimism that the war that jolted global equities and disrupted energy supplies may be nearing a conclusion," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Trump will provide an update on Iran in an address on Thursday morning IST.

"The address could shape the near-term market trajectory as it will outline the U.S. government's next step in its Iran strategy," Vakil said.

The Nifty and Sensex lost more than 11% each in March, their worst monthly performance in six years, on elevated crude prices due to the Iran war.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors rose. Small-caps and mid-caps advanced 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries rose 2% and 1.6%.

Larsen & Toubro, with higher Middle East exposure, gained 3.4%.

Budget airline IndiGo climbed 6.7% after it appointed industry veteran Willie Walsh as its new chief executive.