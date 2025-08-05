While the United States has been pressurising India for depending on Russian oil imports, it is also constantly importing goods from Russia as data reveals that the nation's imports from Russia have increased.

US Imports From Russia Increase

American imports from Russia have increased 23% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.1 billion between January and May this year. The rise was led by sharp increases in imports of palladium (37%), uranium (28%) and fertilizers.

In 2024, which was two years after the Ukraine war started, US merchandise imports from Russia declined to $3 billion in customs value, which was 90% lower than 2021, the year before the conflict.

Despite this, key Russian goods still continued to flow into the US in 2024 and the list includes fertilisers ($1.1 billion), palladium ($878 million), uranium ($624 million), as well as aircraft engine parts ($75 million), as per Us International Trade Commission (USITC) data.

US Imports From Russia: The Story So Far

In 2021, US imported goods worth $30 billion from Russia and this amount further reduced to almost its half to $14 billion in 2022, following the war which began in Ukraine in February that year.

Additionally, the main import for 2021 was crude oil, which was valued at over $17 billion, but that has become negligible since then.

The imports of fish and crustaceans, nickel and lead had stopped completely.