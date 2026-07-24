India July Flash PMI Slips to 54.3: Private Sector Expansion Slows to Lowest Level Since March 2022
India's private sector activity expanded at its weakest pace in over four years in July 2026, as momentum in the services industry cooled significantly, according to preliminary survey data from HSBC and S&P Global.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
India's private sector activity expanded at its weakest pace in over four years in July 2026, as momentum in the services industry cooled significantly, according to preliminary survey data from HSBC and S&P Global.
Services Drag Composite PMI to 54.3
The flash reading for the HSBC India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 54.3 in July from 57.1 in June. While the headline index remained above the 50-mark threshold that separates monthly economic expansion from contraction, the July print registered the lowest level of activity expansion since March 2022 and missed consensus forecasts.
The slowdown was largely concentrated in the services sector. The Flash Services PMI Business Activity Index sank to 53.1 from 57.4 in June, marking a 53-month low. Service providers reported stiffer market competition, reduced client inquiries, and elevated cancellations as key drag factors.