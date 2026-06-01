India’s May GST Receipts Surge 3.2% To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore On Resilient Domestic Demand
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for May reached Rs 1.94 lakh crore, registering a 3.2% increase compared to the same month last year. The latest data from the Ministry of Finance highlights steady domestic consumption and robust economic activity. This consistent growth pattern continues to support the government's fiscal targets for the current financial year.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
India's monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 3.2% year-on-year in May, reaching Rs 1.94 lakh crore, according to official data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
The steady growth in indirect tax collections underscores resilient domestic demand and consumer spending in Asia's third-largest economy. In the same month last year, the government collected a slightly lower volume of revenue, signaling that economic momentum remains stable heading into the second quarter of the fiscal year.