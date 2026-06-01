Updated 1 June 2026 at 11:47 IST India’s May GST Receipts Surge 3.2% To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore On Resilient Domestic Demand India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for May reached Rs 1.94 lakh crore, registering a 3.2% increase compared to the same month last year. The latest data from the Ministry of Finance highlights steady domestic consumption and robust economic activity. This consistent growth pattern continues to support the government's fiscal targets for the current financial year.