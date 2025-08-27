EY Report: India On Track For $20.7 Trillion Economy By 2030, Could Be World’s No. 2 By 2038

India poised to become second largest economy as per purchasing power parity by 2038, according to EY. | Image: Freepik

India could become the second-biggest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2038 with a projected GDP of USD 34.2 trillion, according to a EY report. This assertion by the EY is based on IMF projections.

Among the largest economies, India stands out with a median age of 28.8 years in 2025, the second-highest savings rate, and a government debt-to-GDP ratio projected to decline from 81.3 per cent in 2024 to 75.8 per cent by 2030, unlike its peers, where debt levels are rising, according to the EY report, citing ANI.

The south Asian nation's economy coud reach USD 20.7 trillion by 2030, as per an IMF report.

In comparison to the US, China, Germany, and Japan, India is uniquely placed, it said.

"While China leads in overall size with a projected USD 42.2 trillion economy (PPP) by 2030, its ageing population and rising debt are challenges. The US remains strong but faces high debt levels exceeding 120 per cent of GDP and slower growth rates. Germany and Japan, though advanced, are constrained by high median ages and heavy reliance on global trade," said EY in a statement.

In contrast, India combines younger demographics, rising domestic demand, and a sustainable fiscal outlook, giving it the most favourable long-term growth trajectory.

DK Srivastava, the Chief Policy Advisor, EY India, said, "India's comparative strengths, its young and skilled workforce, robust saving and investment rates, and relatively sustainable debt profile will help sustain high growth even in a volatile global environment. By building resilience and advancing capabilities in critical technologies, India is well-placed to move closer to its Viksit Bharat aspirations by 2047."

India's trajectory is reinforced not just by demographics but also by structural reforms and resilient fundamentals. High saving and investment rates are fueling capital formation, while fiscal consolidation is improving sustainability.

Reforms such as GST, IBC, financial inclusion through UPI, and production-linked incentives are strengthening competitiveness across industries, EY said.

"While US tariffs may affect nearly 0.9 per cent of India's GDP, their impact on GDP growth can be contained to just 0.1 percentage point with appropriate countermeasures like export diversification, stronger domestic demand, and advancing trade partnerships," EY said.