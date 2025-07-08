India Poised To Sustain iPhone Growth Despite Foxconn Recall: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In the backdrop of Foxconn recalling Chinese engineers from India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India stands resilient and the government has confidence that it will be able to sustain growth, according to media reports.

Notably, the Union IT Minister mentioned that India is working on developing its capabilities in a sustainable manner. Further, he noted that skill test mainly relies on how well one handles the glass, mechanical, and overall fitting part.

India has already taken conscious efforts to develop those capabilities in the last three to four years, he said.

India has developed suppliers for a majority of the nearly 1,000 parts that go into a mobile phone, Vaishnaw said, while adding that electronics component scheme is going to complement many other parts that go into mobile phones and other electronic devices.

"Overall, the ecosystem is getting developed very well. There will be challenges in every growth path, but we have the confidence that we will be able to sustain growth," he mentioned.

When inquired about how India required support initially required aid from China in terms of component making and requisite talent, he said, support from Taiwan, US, South Korea was already in place, including the south Asian nations' engineers.

"The capabilities today we have on our own country are significant, especially design capabilities. So, we will be able to sustain our growth. Our country is resilient. The world has enough opportunities for all, and we should continue path we have set," Vaishnaw stated, citing media reports.

Earlier, Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer of iPhones, recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from iPhone plants in Chennai and Bengaluru, leaving merely support personnel behind.