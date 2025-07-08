India’s Cheapest AI Smartphone Launched: AI+ Pulse, Nova 5G Priced Under Rs 5000 with Powerful Features

Madhav Sheth, who used to be the CEO of Realme India, has officially started his new smartphone company named NxtQuantum, in India. The company's first two products, AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G, have launched today to mark the beginning of a new tech journey in India.

The new NXT phones run on a wholly homegrown Android 15-based operating system with company’s made in India NxtQuantum OS skin on top. The makers claim that the new phones offer ser privacy, local customisation, and AI-powered features.

The AI+ Pulse is an affordable 4G smartphone starting at Rs 4,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can also get a 6GB + 128GB version for Rs 6,999. The AI+ Nova 5G, on the other hand, is aimed at the budget 5G market. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 7,999, and the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The AI+ Pulse will be available for purchase on July 12, while the Nova 5G will be available only on Flipkart starting July 13. Both phones will come in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple, and there will be a Rs 500 discount right away as part of the launch deal.

Performance, Camera, Display, and Hardware

Both phones have big 6.7-inch HD+ screens. The AI+ Pulse has a refresh rate of 90Hz, but the AI+ Nova 5G raises that to 120Hz, which is very rare at this price. The Pulse runs on the Unisoc T615 CPU, whereas the Nova 5G runs on the newer Unisoc T8200 chipset. Both devices can use microSD cards to add up to 1TB of storage, which is fantastic for people who need more space but don't want to spend a lot of money.

Both devices have two rear cameras, each with a 50MP main lens and AI image processing to help them take better pictures. There is a 5MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The phones have a 5,000mAh battery and can charge quickly at 18W. A fingerprint scanner on the side takes care of security.

India-First Software: NxtQuantum OS

The software is what makes these phones stand out. NxtQuantum OS, has been built fully in India and it runs on both phones. It has things like NxtPrivacy Dashboard that lets you see which apps are tracking your data, NxtQuantum PlayStore for local apps, Community wallpapers and NxtMove app to move devices and manage phones.

The NXT phones come with regional language support. NxtQuantum is making a big statement in India's smartphone industry with the AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G by wrapping up promising technology in an affordably priced device.